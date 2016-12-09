Roopnaraine bows to media pressure

D’Urban Park Project

… says private company gave ‘donation’ records to Public Infrastructure Ministry

Education Minister, Dr Rupert Roopnaraine has succumbed to media pressure and on Thursday, broke his silence over his role in Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) and its role in the development of the Durban Jubilee Park Project, lashing out at critics that had alleged malfeasance in the execution of the works.

Dr Roopnaraine used the occasion provided for ‘statement by a Minister’ ahead of day four of the Debates on the 2017 Budget to lash out, saying he will not sit by and suffer in silence, adding “if I am now accused by anyone of such acts (of malfeasance).

The Education Minister said during the more than 40 years he has been a political activist, he has never hidden or engaged in any acts of malfeasance.

Dr Roopnaraine – appearing frail with his hands shaking violently as he fought desperately to grasp his printed statement – told the Members of Parliament (MPs) in attendance that the decision to turn over the development of the D’Urban Park to the Public Infrastructure Ministry was taken, since the private donations for the project had ran out and the records of all that had been donated in any way was in fact handed over to that Ministry.

Minister Roopnaraine told the House that the decision was taken to offer his explanations since he was requested by the media to not hide behind the explanations that had been provided by Head of State David Granger, during a recent broadcast of his weekly television programme ‘The Public Interest’

In seeking to offer clarification, Dr Roopnaraine offered a chronology of events dating back to June 2015 when a decision was taken to establish a National Commemoration Committee (NCC) since Government had decided to commemorate Guyana’s Jubilee anniversary. The Education Minister further stated that he was appointed to Chair the proceedings of the NCC.

He used the occasion to lament that the political Opposition was invited to sit on the Commission – an offer that was never accepted nor did they participate in any way.

According to Dr Roopnaraine, the decision was taken to develop the D’Urban Park site since the traditional venue for hosting the national anniversary activities was inadequate.

He continued by saying that the National Park would have required extensive repairs in addition to the appropriation of the adjoining rugby field in order to accommodate the thousands that were envisioned to take part in the 50th anniversary celebrations.

The decision to proceed with the D’Urban Park Development Project was authorised by Cabinet and works began in the last quarter of 2015.

Dr Roopnaraine said he was asked in January 2016 to sit on the Board of HDI and that the team with no budget was given the task of preparing the site – works which he said were done in full view of the public.

The Education Minister told the House that in April last, the HDI Chief Executive Officer, Colonel (rtd) Larry London, informed the Government that the donations and credit arrangements that had been received from private civilians had been exhausted, and as such, a decision was taken by Cabinet to turn over the project to the Public Infrastructure Ministry.

Dr Roopnaraine, at this point, informed the House that all the records of monies received and donations were handed over to the Ministry and that he anticipates that there will be a full accounting of the resources.

Contradiction

The utterances by Dr Roopnaraine have contradicted Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson.

The Public Infrastructure Minister a fortnight ago, during a parliamentary debate piloted by the Opposition on the matter of the Durban Park Project had stated, that since the company – HDI – was a private one, the details could not be had at this point in time.

He suggested that the company’s internal audited statements could possibly have the information being sought, but since it was a private company, he could not make the disclosure.

Minister Patterson had failed at the time to disclose to the House that the information being sought on the financing of the project prior to his Ministry’s takeover had already been submitted to his Ministry.

Meanwhile, Dr Roopnaraine on the matter of the monies received told the House it is his understanding that many of the persons who made donations to the project did not want to be publicly identified or thanked for fear of condemnation or worse.

He said too it is his understanding that none of the people who were involved in the management of the project up until its handover to the Ministry, had been remunerated.

The Education Minster used the opportunity to lament the acknowledgement, enthusiasm and energetic patriotism fostered as a result of the project; “instead greed and malice had been attributed to their patriotic efforts.”