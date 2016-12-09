Schools’ rugby festival begins today

Budding rugby players from Primary and Secondary schools across Georgetown are expected to take to the National Park Rugby field today for the schools rugby festival.
The festival is a move by the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) to broaden its nucleus of players and according to Vice- President of the union, Joshua Griffith it will be a non-contact form of the sport called “Tag Rugby” which is safer and may be played by any age group of boys and girls.
Griffith also explained that developmental officers and players will be on sight to offer their expertise and also scout for players.
The vice-president who himself is a player says that they have target the school system in a bid to ensure that rugby continues to progress
For primary schools, St. Agnes and St. Angela’s have been invited while for the older students, Queen’s College, St. John’s College, St. George’s High School, Tucville Secondary, North Ruimveldt Secondary, Coven Garden, Richard Ishmael and North Georgetown Secondary School among some others to be confirmed.