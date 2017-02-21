Semi-finalists decided

– Winners Connection face Police; Santos clash with Western Tigers
After four intense quarter-final matches at the Victoria Ground and the McKenzie Sports Club Ground on Sunday evening, the final four teams in the Petra Organised Limacol Round-round Knock-out Football Tournament have been decided.
The victors of the closely competitive matches Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force FC, Winners Connection and Santos are the teams to progressing closer to championship glory.
In the matches on East Coast of Demerara, the lawmen won 2-1 against Den Amstel via goals from Dwain Jacobs in the 5th and Quincy Holder in the 12th while Kester Jacobs scored in the 3rd for the losers.
In the next match, a spirited Santos came from behind to defeat Mahaica Determinations 2-1, with Dominique Bobb netting in the 45+3 and followed by Orin Yard in the 77th. Ewart Abel scored in a losing cause in the 4th.
Mahaica, clearly had the support of the crowd when Abel scored a brilliant header but the joy only lasted for the first half as Bobb produced a similar header to level the scores in injury time.
The second half commenced at a fast pace as both teams went hard in an effort to take the lead but neither capitalized on the multiple chances created. It was until Yard slotted home what proved to be the winning goal that the “home side” were completely silenced.
Meanwhile, in the Mining town, defending champions Milerock went down to Western Tigers 1-0 via a goal from Joshua Britton in the 57 while and Eagles lost by and identical margin to Winners Connection, with Rene Gibbons goal in the 62nd making the difference.
The semi-finals will be played at Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground, Bourda this Friday with Winners Connection tackling Police from 19:00hrs followed by Santos against Western Tigers.
The final is billed for Saturday March 4 at the same venue with the winner of the event winner of the event pocketing $500,000 and a trophy while the second, third and fourth placed teams will receive $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.
To date, Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other companies that have thrown their support behind the championship.