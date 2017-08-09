Home News Suspect serial robber nabbed with gun, ammo
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ‘A’ Division (Georgetown) on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-led operation that resulted in the arrest of a male and a female in a motor car parked in front of their Daisy Street, South Ruimveldt Georgetown residence with an unlicensed 9mm pistol and seven matching rounds of live ammunition.
This is according to GPF Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan, who also disclosed that the arrested male suspect has been fingered in several recent armed robberies, and the duo is being processed for court.