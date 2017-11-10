Suspect to be charged, arraigned next week

The suspect held for the fatal stabbing of a North Ruimveldt, Georgetown man, who attempted to make peace during a fight between two brothers, will soon be charged and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
This is according to Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marlon Chapman.
The 26-year-old suspect, Jermaine Abel, reportedly confessed to stabbing Hafeez Douglas, 27, a mason of Lot 2981 North Ruimveldt, on Wednesday afternoon at a shop in the community, telling investigators that it was an act of self-defence.
Reports surrounding the incident which occurred sometime around 15:00h at Christiana Street, commonly called “Last Entrance”, revealed that Douglas, also called “Gargon”, was stabbed once to the left side of his chest after which he collapsed and hit his head on a concrete drain. He reportedly died on the spot and was pronounced dead by an emergency medical technician from the Central Fire Station.
Guyana Times was told that the two brothers, Jermaine and “Lappy”, were involved in a heated argument which quickly escalated into a scuffle. As such, Douglas attempted to make peace between them.
According to an eyewitness, Douglas intervened and took away a piece of wood from the brothers which resulted in Jermaine confronting the now dead man.
“Jermaine rail up and Gargon box (slap) he; then he jump off the bike and rail up again, and Gargon box (slap) he again and asked he if is fight he want fight because he (Douglas) just come fuh talk… Then I see Jermaine walk away and pick-up something out of the grass corner – I don’t know is what – and he run up to Gargon and scramble the boy and bore he… All the time, we telling Jermaine go along he way but he ain’t want hear,” the eyewitness related.
One of Douglas’ brothers, Teon Herald, told this newspaper that he was on his way home when he received the tragic news. Guyana Times understands the now dead man would normally go out and socialise with the two brothers and as such, the stabbing incident came as a shock to the family.
“All of them does be out there liming and doing their own thing… is like a mall so there is where he does lime,” Herald said.
Meanwhile, the deceased’s devastated mother, Althea Douglas, told reporters that she was about to collect her two younger children from school when a friend informed her that her son’s body was lying in front of the shop.
Without hesitation, she went to the scene and saw her eldest child lying motionless. “By the time the ambulance come and when they check he pulse, he de done dead,” she recalled. In tears, she explained that earlier in the day, she and her now dead son had a misunderstanding and he left the house.
Her intention, she added, was to forgive him when he returned home. “Now I can’t even forgive he… he dead… how I go get to forgive he,” she cried. The young mason leaves to mourn his mother and four siblings.
The body of 27-year-old Douglas is currently at the Lyken Funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination which is expected to be conducted today.