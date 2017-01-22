Tattoo artist stabbed to death

… minibus conductor arrested
A tattoo artist was on Friday evening stabbed to death during an alleged robbery in the vicinity of Demico House, Stabroek Market, Georgetown. Raul Rodrigues, 40, also called “Tattoo Man” of Lot 64 Leopold Street, Georgetown, was attacked and stabbed once to his chest by two men during the robbery.
Reports are Rodrigues, who is also a mason, was consuming alcohol in Leopold Street, Georgetown earlier in the day but reportedly left to collect his child’s mother, who was getting off from work at 20:00h.
However, Guyana Times understands that while walking in the vicinity of Dairy Bus Park, he was attacked by two males where he was stabbed. In an attempt to escape from his assailants, he collapsed in front of Demico House. The perpetrators reportedly relieved him of an iPhone he was carrying at the time.
He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he reportedly died while receiving medical attention.
Annastacia Rodrigues, a sister of the dead man told Guyana Times that she was at home in Campbell Street, Albouystown, when she received a telephone call informing her that her brother was stabbed. As she was hurrying out, another friend told her that he was dead and that the family must rush to the hospital.
Upon arriving at the medical facility, she was restricted from seeing her brother although she pleaded with the security guards to be allowed to see him.
“About an hour and a half later, they come out and tell us that he was dead,” she related. Again, she requested to see her bother but that request was denied. However, she returned to the Police Station on Saturday morning where she was told that someone was arrested for the murder.
“The Police tell me that they arrested a man, but they could not say if he was the one who stabbed my brother, but they tell me that investigations are continuing,” she noted.
Nevertheless, she recalled that her sister was also stabbed and killed six years ago but no one was ever charged for the murder. She however, vowed to seek justice for her brother this time around.
While at Rodrigues’ house, her mother fainted several times as she cried out “they kill him… they kill him… no body nah do nothing to save he life.”
Meanwhile, the mother of the dead man’s child reportedly told Police that she left work and was heading to the minibus park when she saw someone lying on the ground and upon checking, she realised that it was Rodrigues. She noted that from all indications, he was already dead.
The Police in a release stated that Rodrigues was involved in an altercation with two men when one of them armed himself with an object and dealt him one blow to the region of his heart. Guyana Times understands that a 28-year-old minibus conductor was arrested and is being questioned in relation to the murder.
Rodrigues leaves to mourn his mother, siblings and three daughters.