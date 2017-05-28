Teen’s body found hanging in bedroom at Tuschen

Seventeen-year-old Rosalyn Lima of Lot 739 Tuschen New Housing Scheme East Bank Essequibo on Saturday morning became Guyana’s latest suicide victim when her lifeless body was found by her elder sister, Franceline Lima, hanging from a bed sheet tied to a rafter in her bedroom.
The Guyana Times understands that the discovery was made at around 05:15h.
Prior to the discovery, Franceline was reportedly awakened by a noise, and later heard the teenager on the phone telling someone, “Alright, good”. Franceline said she got out of bed and noticed her sister walking around. Questioned, Rosalyn claimed she was going to the washroom.
Franceline said she looked through a window and observed a car with two male occupants parked in front of their home. Upon realising that something was amiss, she ordered Rosalyn back into her bedroom. This instruction had greatly upset Rosalyn.
A few minutes later, Franceline recalled hearing noise emanating from Rosalyn’s bedroom, but did not pay heed since it was normal for her to bang the walls when upset.
After some time had elapsed, she checked on the teenager, only to make the gruesome discovery that Rosalyn had committed suicide. An aggrieved Franceline reportedly cut the sheet from the rafter and raised an alarm.
“I saw her hanging (from) the roof and still I didn’t really realise what was happening. But then I touched her and she was cold, so I cut the sheet and I called out to my uncle. And when he came, he checked her and said that she was dead,” the grieving sister recounted.
Franceline tearfully declared, “I shouldn’t have gotten up, or I should’ve let her go with them; then she would’ve been alive”.
The girls’ mother, Angela Lima, is said to be presently in Brazil.
Interestingly, Rosalyn’s Facebook page shows numerous posts of her indicting that she wanted to end her life. One post has even stated “mentally affected teen…or is it just a stage?”
The teen’s body was taken to the Sandy’s Funeral Home to await a post-mortem.