The dynamic duo of Samantha Sheoprashad and Narendra Nauth: “Creating is not just a job for us, it’s our passion”

The dynamic duo of Samantha Sheoprashad, 26, and Narendra Nauth, 28, are aiming to take Guyanese businesses and those further afield to a higher level of productivity and profits through Trinfinity Solutions, providing innovative, customised business intelligence solutions. The kindred spirits’ first words to each other involved a passionate discussion of northbridge versus southbridge (the two chips in the core architecture of a PC motherboard) at the University of Guyana where they were studying computing. Their shared love of creative high-level thinking and big ideas led to endless conversations during which they subsequently realised a deeper affinity and a relationship developed so organically that neither can tell you when they had their first date, though they agreed with smiles it was much later in their University life. The pair started out in business to keep Sheoprashad in University by helping classmates with programming and coding.
Sheoprashad laughs “I don’t know if we should tell you this, but we were hustling….helping classmates with their assignments”. She grew sober for a moment – it was a very dark period in her life as she battled leukaemia and depression, even ttempting suicide. “….we had no other way, no other financial resources to keep me in UG – we believe in education, not so much academics because learning is important”.
Nauth, who completed his degree in computing in 2012, nodded. The quieter but no less focused of the driven pair, he seemed to act as a grounding force for the ebullient, effervescent Sheoprashad, whose steely core was revealed for a moment as she said flintily: “I don’t like people telling what I can and can’t. I don’t like people telling you can’t do that” Her overcoming sickness, depression, multiple accidents, and negative voices and forces is clear evidence of her indomitable resolve.
She frowns darkly for a moment then airily waves away the thought. “I don’t want to focus on that. Tell her about the Japanese students,” she urges her fiancé. It has been like that the entire time, they feed off each other’s energy and words, pushing the other higher – clearly the other’s biggest influence. So as directed, Nauth speaks about his final-year project and how when he realised that his lecturers had limited knowledge of the particular area he was researching, he went online and looked for resources. Eventually, he found a group of Japanese students who were researching the same area, and despite them not speaking each other’s language, with the help of Google Translate, a collaboration was born.
“Tell her about the algorithm you wrote,” he then urges. It was the 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders awardee’s turn to describe one of philanthropic her endeavours. Sheoprashad, who is also the East Coast Demerara representative of suicide prevention NGO The Caribbean Voice (TVC), explained that over six months she wrote and ran an algorithm that detected suicidal tendencies in persons by utilising linguistic processing and psychology. Facebook would not allow her access to run the algorithm over the network, so Sheoprashad did it manually. That is the level of passion the Trifinity co-founders have for every aspect of their work. “I sometimes go days without eating and sleeping 24/7. The graveyard is a rich place because most people die and don’t live to bring their dreams and ideas to reality. A lot of ideas are in the graveyard,” Sheoprashad said in an earlier interview.
“…our skill sets complement each other as we are versed in areas that each other might not have that affinity with. Working together in that regard allows us to simultaneously share a business and a personal commitment with each other and encourages us to bond,” Nauth stated as he explained how they functioned in business and as a couple.
The duo, who are determined to set a foundation for their life together and help others, have from the inception reached out a helping hand, setting aside the weekends to help friends free of cost.
Sheoprashad, an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara native, is also focused on making a difference in disadvantaged communities by helping young persons and women particularly to realise their potential – through her NGO – Enterprise Youth Development Group. The ambitious entrepreneur/graphic designer/mobile app developer/website designer/… dreams of using her programming and other talents to revolutionise Guyana. Nauth, who was born and still lives in Craig, East Bank Demerara, currently is more focused these days on growing Trinfinity Solutions, and supporting his firecracker fiancée, whose experiences, she says, have forced her to never give up and push her limits.
“In the current Guyana economy, I see my business as gaining a stronger foothold as it seeks to revolutionise the way business is done. My company aims to merge technology and solutions systems, so that businesses are more efficient and effective. In Guyana, there is large scope for development and thus, the business will seek to fill that gap and become the premier “go-to” business for digital solution systems in web and mobile apps,” he says. The five-member team has gained quite a reputation in Guyana and overseas for quality work.
Nauth added: “…In business, an entrepreneur needs not wait for something to happen for them, they make it happen…My biggest inspiration is problems. Problems are what drive me to utilise my creativity in programming to ensure that they are amended.” The computing whiz, who says his dream mentor is Croatian-Canadian businessman, investor, and television personality Robert Herjavec, stressed that a go-getter attitude and mindset is the most important trait of an entrepreneur.
Sheoprashad’s dream mentor on the other hand is Lyndell Danzie-Black, who she credits with “logically, scientifically and peacefully” leading her out of a “box of distasteful illusion” that had caused her to want to quit.
They called for more guidance and sharing of knowledge via forums and events to teach and empower entrepreneurs to be able to create sustainable businesses, and urged that budding business persons invest in education. “… work smart and not necessarily hard. Try to build a sustainable business that will strive without your physical presence, and not a job for yourself.”
