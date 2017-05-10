“Top performers could earn spot on East Bank Franchise”─ Sarjoo
ISG/EBDCA T20….
East Bank Demerara will be laced with cricket action, from the suburb village of Ruimveldt to Laluni and continuing on to Linden. This is only possible due to the kind compliments of Industrial Supply of Guyana Inc. (ISG) which is a subsidiary of Macorp.
The industrial supply entity collaborated with the East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association for this venture which promises to be a competitive one that will expose talent, especially from the East Bank and Upper Demerara.
The tournament was launched on Tuesday in the conference room of ISG located at Nandy Park. It will see all the registered clubs on the East Bank vying for top honours starting on Saturday once the weather permits.
ISG Manager Natasha Ali said her entity is very pleased to be associated with this event because sports bring unity despite social indifference. “ISG is especially pleased to be a part of this sponsorship not only because it gives ISG mileage, but most importantly because sports bring everybody together regardless of one’s culture, religion or political background.”
In addition she said she is elated that the EBDCA could organize this event to keep the youths occupied doing something constructive.
Meanwhile Acting President of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association, Rohan Sarjoo, welcomed the sponsorship stating it would put an ease on executives who had to stand the cost of tournaments for the past two years. “I’m proud to be here today and thanking ISG and Sterling Products for sponsoring this competition. East Bank for the last two years, the burden, as everyone may know has been solely on the association.”
He said several national players came from the East Bank area thus he urged other businesses to hop onboard like ISG and Sterling Products.
Sarjoo also informed those gathered at the launch that the tournament will be used to select East Bank Franchise team for the Jaguars Franchise League.
The fixture will soon be released for the tournament.