TSC brush aside Soldiers and Police

Transport Sports Club (TSC) recorded comfortable back-to-back wins over Joint Services when action in the New Building Society (NBS) 40 over 2nd Division competition continued across venues in the city, this past weekend.
On Saturday October 21, TSC registered a clean 17-run win over the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) team after scoring an imposing 281-9 in their 40 overs. Chemroy Kendall (49), Jamaul Wilson (38), Charwayne McPherson (37), Rafael Singh (32*), Devaugn Nandan (31) and
Anthony Antonio (21), all chipped in to add to their team’s winning total.
Bowling for the army, Nicdteo Nester snatched up 4-59 with support coming from Jermain Moe (2-47) and former West Indies Under-19 captain Kwame Crosse with 2-54. It seemed like an ordinary mission for the army after the experienced Leon Andrews slammed 101 and Nester returned to score a vital 84 but TSC bowlers held their nerves to snatch the win. Oslyn Batson’s 4-36 and Antonio’s 2-38 were on target to see GDF being bowled out for 264 in 38.5 overs.
TSC then served up some “police brutality” when they handed the Police officers a 4 wicket defeat. Police were bowled out for 205 in 39 overs with impetus coming from opener Andrew Lyght Jr. who thumped 61 with support from national youth batsman Alex Algoo (37) and Reginol Rodrigues (26).
Rafael Singh 3-39 along with good returns from veteran spinners Shaun Massiah 3-45 and Kevin Ross 2-34, highlighted the bowling for TSC who ended on 208-6 from 36.2 overs compliments of; Charwayne McPherson (49*), Ryan Hemraj (48) and Akeem Redman (24). Kelvin Leitch was the most successful bowler for Police with 2-35.
The action is expected to resume this weekend with more matches across Georgetown.