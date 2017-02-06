Understaffing at Region 6 Nursing School a major challenge – Senior Tutor

…as 76 nurses receive certification
Seventy-six nurses received certificates from the New Amsterdam School of Nursing, during the institution’s biennial graduation ceremony, which was held last week.
The healthcare providers successfully completed courses in midwifery, professional nursing and nursing assistant. Newly-appointed Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence addressed the health workers gathered at the New
Amsterdam Secondary School.
She emphasised that perseverance would have been an integral part in the successful completion of the programme, which was a fulfilment of the mission statement of preparing medical personnel capable of delivering comprehensive nursing care to individuals, families and groups.
The Minister encouraged the graduates to strive to make a difference in the delivery of healthcare services in Guyana.
“Nursing has developed by leaps and bounds and, with the advent of technology, has become one of the pivotal and critical factors within the spectrum of medical science,” she said.
According to the subject Minister, the primary focus of the Public Health Ministry is the adequate provision and delivery of primary healthcare and the enhancement of all citizens.
She reminded the graduates that they each have a pivotal role to play in the healthcare system, while she acknowledged the Ministry’s deficiencies in the delivery of primary healthcare.
Delivering the School’s report, Senior Tutor Oslene Paul pointed out that despite being understaffed, the New Amsterdam School of Nursing continued to deliver quality education to the students. Paul also called for additional staff at the school.
“With our limited staff, we continue to train four categories of healthcare worker – that is – professional nurses, nursing assistants, post-basic midwives and single-trained midwives,” she said.
The New Amsterdam School of Nursing currently has three tutors, one clerk typist, one librarian, two cleaners, one dormitory supervisor and 12 resource personnel.