Welder jailed, admits ownership of gun, ganja

… mother on $140,000 bail
A welder and his mother found themselves before City Magistrate Leron Daly, days after they were busted with a quantity of narcotics, a gun and ammunition at their Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown residence, during a Police raid.
Kevin Amos and Gill Joe were jointly charged for being in possession of 3.5 grams of cannabis along with one live round of .38 ammunition on May 16, 2017 at Norton Street, Georgetown.
Amos was charged separately for the illegal possession of a .32 Taurus pistol and four matching live rounds, as he is not the holder of a firearm licence.
The welder took the hefty fall; pleading guilty to all charges read to him by the Magistrate, while his mother who was represented by Attorney Stanley Moore denied all charges initiated against her.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh related that on the day in question, Police on patrol duty stopped and searched a gang of men who were observed acting in a suspicious manner. Singh added that a pistol along with for live rounds of matching rounds was discovered in the side pants waist of the defendant. According to the Prosecutor, Amos was then arrested, subsequently confessing ownership of the weapon in a caution statement.
Reports are it was after this bust that the Norton Street residence of Amos was
raided, leading to the cannabis and additional ammunition find.
Attorney Moore told the court that his client is a 50 year-old vendor, contending that Joe was only charged because she happened to be in the house when Police swooped down on the premises. It is further reported that the marijuana and ammunition were found in Amos’ bedroom and not that of Joe. He thereby requested reasonable bail for his client is these circumstances, simultaneously pleading with the Magistrate to be merciful in dispensing her ruling, as Amos had readily and voluntarily taken responsibility for everything, having fully cooperated with Police during the course of the investigation.
The accused maintained a composed front during the hearing but when the Magistrate adjourned the court for deliberation, he broke down in tears as he spoke to relatives in the courtroom.
Amos was slapped with a $15,000 fine for each offence, inclusive of the narcotic possession, receiving three two-year jail sentences for the latter charges. These terms are set to run concurrently.
Meanwhile, a sobbing Joe was released on a total of $140,000 bail and she returns to court on June 2.