Work on stream at GFF’s National Training Center

Work on the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center (NTC) is underway and the deadline for the first phase of the project is expected to remain the same.
The GFF facilitated a media visit to the site at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday. At the visit Executive Member Rawlston Adams who is in charge of the project pointed out that despite work commencing a week later than was originally scheduled things are going along smoothly and the first phase is still expected to be completed in January of 2018.
The construction of an artificial turf pitch is the first phase and that is being done by an international company Greenfields who have sub-contracted S. Nabi and Sons to build the foundation for the pitch.
The depth of the foundation will be almost one metre as the GFF aims to have the turf at least 30cm higher than the highest point of the road so as to ensure that flooding is not an issue.
Plans are afoot also for the implementation of lights for the pitch once it is finished as the GFF will be looking to utilize the facility even as other infrastructural works will be ongoing around the pitch.
There is an existing building at the front of the site and Adams disclosed that the GFF will be “cleaning up and refurbishing” that building with plans of turning the building into a dormitory for the junior players; GFF president Wayne Forde also hinted that the GFF might move their technical department from its current Campbellville, Georgetown location to Providence.
The NTC is expected to bolster the development of football in Guyana as it will include a Futsal pitch, a beach football pitch and a dormitory; the latter it is hoped will help to cut accommodation costs for teams.