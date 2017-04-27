Home Sports Zeeburg, Sawpit to clash in 2016 final
WDCA T20
‒ 2017 tournament up & running
On Sunday West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) will host its Independence T20 Cup final at Joe Vieira Park. The clash will be between Zeeburg Sports Club and Sawpit Sports Club.
After being postponed on two occasions due to rain in the latter months of 2016 the final is one that is much anticipated and promises lots of excitement between the top two teams of the tournament.
Utesh Dhanpaul, Malcolm Hubbard, Richie Looknauth and Imran Khan are some of the marquee players expected to play in the match which is slated to get underway at 13:00h.
Prior to the final, Meten-Meer-Zorg Sports Club and Rising Stars Sports Club will do battle in the third place playoff from 9:00h.
All cricket lovers will be allowed free entry to watch the match.
Meanwhile, last Saturday, the association launched its T20 tournament for 2017 at Canal number Two.
In the first match played Windsor Forest Sports Club defeated Number Two Canal Sports Club by 43 runs.
After opting to win the toss Windsor Forest compiled a mammoth score of 203/9 in 20 overs, with Muneshwar Balgobin 82 and Deoram Chanderbir 44 being the principal scorers while Chabiraj Ramcharan 4/24 off four overs Parmanantd Raghunauth 3/20 were good with the ball for Canal.
In reply the hosts were restricted to 160/8 in 20 overs. Dharmendar Lackan and Yogendar Singh made 40 and 37 respectively while Randy Yahkana 4/30 Alim Mustapha 2/32 spearheaded the visitors’ attack.