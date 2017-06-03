25 more Guyanese recruited as flight attendants

– on Dynamic Airways
Following a three-month selection process, 25 young Guyanese were added to the Dynamic International Airways team to serve as trainee flight attendants to their cabin crew.
This recruitment on Thursday was made as the international carrier celebrates three years of operations in Guyana through their local franchise, Roraima Airways.
Present at the recruitment ceremony on Friday was the Chief Executive Officer of Roraima Airways, Captain Gerald Gouveia, who expressed delight as another batch of Guyanese was recruited to the Dynamic family.
“The Roraima/Dynamic partnership is creating employment for 25 young Guyanese,” expressed the Captain. He went on to say that, “The creation of jobs for young Guyanese everyday should be an obsession with every Guyanese leader, every business leader, and every political leader. Every day, the creation of jobs for young people is giving them hope for the future, giving real meaning to creating a better life. This is what we at Roraima have been doing and we are very pleased and proud of that.”
Moreover, Gouveia pointed out that, “These young people who are selected have been selected after a long and tedious process. As such, he further indicated that only the cream of the crop were selected.
With that, Gouveia congratulated the new recruits, while urging them to make the best of the opportunity. As a matter of fact, he noted that the job will often take them away from their families thereby condemning them for their choice to serve.
Also speaking at the event hosted at the Duke Lodge was a previous recruit to Dynamic Airlines, who later went on to be a captain. Amber Lowe pointed out to the incoming individuals that they now hold the responsibility of being ambassadors of Guyana and encouraged the 25 to serve their country well.
“I have to say, Dynamic was the foundation of my career. It kick started all that I knew I wanted to become and for that I will always truly be grateful for the opportunity I was given and now another 25 Guyanese people are been given,” relayed the young Captain.
Lowe even pointed out that her experience in aviation can be compared to that of a superhero, given that it often results in taking risks to safeguard the life of others.
At the event, the 25 new recruits were afforded the opportunity to extend gratitude to the Captain and both Roraima and Dynamic Airways. Furthermore, they expressed excitement to embark on a new journey and indicated that they are prepared to deliver quality customer service.
The 25 recruits are set to leave for New York this Sunday to commence preparations for their journey as Dynamic flight attendants. They will then return to commence training in Guyana on June 12.
This batch marks the largest recruit since Dynamic’s arrival in Guyana with the former intakes still attached to the airline. To date, Dynamic has taken into their wings a total of about 56 Guyanese to serve as attendants onboard their flights.