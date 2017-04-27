A Ally & Sons showroom join YWCC Mash Cup

The highly anticipated Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) Mash Cup is just three days away and the competition has once again attracted A. Ally and Sons Showroom of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice as a major sponsor for the one day event.
A. Ally and Son were with the mash Cup since the inception and have grown with the event which is now in its fourth edition.
The event billed for Sunday April 30 is used as a fund raiser for the club to execute their long programme for the remainder of the year. Other than cricket events, the club also make donations to religious and educational organisations as part of the club’s policy towards community development.
Eight teams from the East Canje and New Amsterdam area will compete in the action packed five overs aside cricket competition for prize monies of over $100,000. Betsy Ground Triple Stars are the defending champions.
There will also be two seasoned local Masters’ softball teams in action in a 15 overs a-side grudge match. There will be added attractions for the children and the entire family with live musical entertainment and a well stocked bar.
During the sponsorship ceremony, Managing Director of the Showroom, Waqar Sahid said that they are happy to be part of this event once more. He thanked the public for their support over the years and promised that he will continue to support this event and many others.
In response, President of the club Rafeek Kassim expressed gratitude to the sponsor for the faith shown in the club. He promised that the event will be well run and provide fun and entertainment for the entire family. He said that the funds provided will be used as incentive for the competition.
Kassim called on the general public to support the popular business entity so that they can continue to support community development. He further stated that YWCC will continue to provide opportunities for the young boys and girls in the East Canje area.
Kassim said that the club is proud of its first test cricketer Shimron Hetmeyer and will work hard to maintain its short but rich history.