AFC justifies breaching its own constitution

Following heavy criticisms over its incumbent leader Khemraj Ramjattan’s intention to serve another term as leader, the Alliance For Change (AFC) party has come out justifying a blatant breach of its own constitution.
Just over a week ago, Ramjattan revealed to a news conference that he will run again for the position at the helm of the party at the upcoming National Conference scheduled for January 28; a move which is against the AFC’s constitutional limit on persons serving in the leadership position of the party.
This has caused mounting criticisms against the incumbent party leader. However, the AFC in a statement on Saturday sought to defend Ramjattan’s re-election quest and breach, saying that it is both enthused and heartened over the discussions on the matter, while adding this is clearly indicative of the party’s continued growth, impact and influence in the grassroots, regional and national politics of Guyana.
Nevertheless, the AFC pointed out that there is a mistaken impression that the party’s constitution excludes a leader or member from being re-elected after two terms under Article 19 (1).
Article 19 (1) of the AFC’s constitution states, “The various senior positions of the AFC, including those in the National Executive, regions and groups ought to be rotated as far as is possible so that no member is allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms in the same office, so as to ensure a broader activism in leadership positions by the membership.”
According to the party, the constitutional provision was not exclusionary and that the interpretation of the AFC constitution is for AFC members who will freely elect and re-elect leaders.
“The constitution does not make it mandatory for such rotation and leaves room for the membership to nominate or elect leaders to continue in a post for a longer period. The larger membership may want this recognition of the experience and expertise of certain leaders, and in the interest of the unity of the party’s leadership,” the statement from the AFC outlined.
However, political activist, Dr David Hinds commenting on the matter opined that if the AFC membership did indeed want its leaders to run again, it would be advisable to amend their constitution beforehand.
But such a move, he highlighted, will inevitably lead to criticism of the AFC’s previous stance on issues like a possible third term for former President Bharrat Jagdeo.
“The one big problem for the AFC leaders is that they would be open to criticism that they opposed a third term for Jagdeo, while they went against their own constitution in wanting third terms for themselves. There is some inconsistency there,” Dr Hinds stated.
Moreover, Dr Hind posited that there is the letter of the constitution and then there is the spirit of the constitution and sometimes the two are at odds. Dr Hinds observed that in the case of the AFC constitution, the spirit seems to be against more than two terms, while the letter is vague.
Ramjattan was elected as AFC Leader in 2012, his term lasting for four years, or the equivalent of two terms. According to Article 7 of the party’s constitution, “A national convention shall be held every two years at a place and time decided by the National Executive Committee.”
Though Ramjattan will be looking to be re-elected to serve in the leadership capacity, he is expected to face stiff competition for the post at the upcoming elections, which will be held at the party’s National Executive Conference (NEC) later this month.
In addition to Ramjattan, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson and Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes are seen as contenders for the post.
The AFC’s NEC will be held on Saturday at the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) – the party’s first NEC outside of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
The NEC will include elections for the positions of the party Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary and 12 National Executive Members.
The AFC was formed by Ramjattan, current Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman and the late Sheila Holder, in 2005. Trotman became the leader, but a power sharing agreement was enacted that would see the leadership being rotated.
It was with this formula, and the constitution it enacted, that the AFC contested subsequent elections. It has since been subsumed by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition, a step taken in order to contest the 2015 General Elections.