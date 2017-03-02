AK-47 smuggled out of Police headquarters

…ASP, Corporal under close arrest
An Assistant Superintendent of Police and a Corporal attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) of the Guyana Police Force are among several persons placed under close arrest after a high powered AK-47 assault rifle was smuggled out of Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Wednesday.
Reports are that a civilian vehicle was on Tuesday evening allowed into the compound without being searched. The vehicle reportedly stayed throughout the evening. However, as it was leaving the compound on Wednesday morning, the vehicle was searched and the weapon was discovered. After the weapon was discovered, the mobile phone belonging to the driver was checked, and it proved that several calls had been made to the ASP.
Based on that information, the senior police rank was questioned and placed under close arrest. That very ASP, this newspaper was told, had been fingered in several unprofessional and shady transactions, and had been interdicted from duty several years ago, following the murder of Dweive Kant Ramdass in the Essequibo River.
Ramdass was reportedly robbed of millions of dollars.
The ASP, who had been a cadet officer at the time, had been accused, along with other ranks, of stealing an undisclosed sum of money from Ramdass, which they had confiscated. During that trial, however, no evidence had been given against the Police ranks, and they were subsequently reinstated into the Guyana Police Force.
Meanwhile, the Corporal who has been arrested is the brother of a tattoo artist who had been charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Leelawattie Mohamed, who was gunned down in Tain, Corentyne two weeks ago. The Corporal was reportedly under the radar of several senior officers. Suspicion that his character was shady arose after he had been seen driving in and out of the TSU compound in various heavily tinted motorcars.
The Police are continuing their investigations into the smuggling of the weapon, and it is expected that several other persons will be implicated.