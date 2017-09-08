‘Bandit’ turns self in after robbing, shooting miner
– at ECD bus park
The prime suspect in an armed robbery committed on a miner on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) minibus park in downtown Georgetown, has turned himself into Police custody.
The 33-year-old South Cummings Lodge, ECD, suspect has since admitted to the
commission of the crime and also to ownership of the unlicensed firearm and five live rounds which were recovered along with some of the stolen jewellery in a motor car, in close proximity of the crime scene.
The robbery took place last Saturday, sometime around 15:00h.
According to Police reports, the 44-year-old victim, who is a miner and resides at Middle Walk, Buxton, ECD, was a passenger in a minibus along with other passengers at the East Coast bus park when he was attacked by two suspects.
One of the suspects was armed with a handgun as they pounced on the miner and relieved him of his gold and diamond chain valued some $950,000 and fled in the direction of the Stabroek Market.
The victim gave chase after the armed suspect which resulted in a confrontation in front the Stabroek Market. The suspect then withdrew his firearm and discharged several rounds, hitting the victim on his left hand and buttocks. The gunman then quickly proceeded to a parked motor car, where he concealed something and escaped, leaving the vehicle locked.
The car was towed to the Brickdam Police Station and later searched in the presence of its owner, who provided a key to gain access. The owner claimed to have rented the car to a Kitty resident since July.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.
The Police said that diligent investigative works into the armed robbery resulted in the prime suspect turning himself into Police at the Brickdam Police Station, accompanied by his attorney.
Nevertheless, efforts are being made to have the other suspect arrested.