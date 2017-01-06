28 murders recorded in Berbice for 2016

Berbice recorded 28 murders for 2016, four more than 2015
However, Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam on Thursday revealed that more than half of those murders – 15 – have been solved. This represents a 53 per cent solving rate, Amsterdam said at an end- of-the-year press conference held in his office at Central Police Station. In 2015, there were 24 murders, 11 of which have been solved.
According to Amsterdam, of the 28 murders this year, 22 occurred on the Corentyne. He noted that two were committed in the New Amsterdam, Canje area and four on the West Coast of Berbice.
Within the first 10 days of 2016, the Police were investigating 14 murders. The next 14 murders were recorded over the course of the year.
The first occurred just 10 minutes into the year when 24-year-old Crabwood Creek resident Asif Hafeez, was fatally stabbed at his home by a man now before the courts for his murder.
On January 3, 2016, Anita Baichan, 49, of Hope, West Coast Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) perished in a fire at her home after bandits robbed her and set the house ablaze. Three men are before the court for that incident.
Then on January 6, 2016, Corentyne businessman Patrick Mohabir, 42, was shot and killed when two intruders entered his Belvedere, Corentyne home and discharged one round at him.
Three days later, a Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice couple, Arthur Dudnauth Rajkumar, 81, and his reputed wife, Dianne Devi Chamanlall, 41, were killed when three bandits went into their home and chopped them to death. Those matters are now engaging the attention of the court.
Then on January 16, 2016, Surendra Nauth, 29, of Lot 43 ‘H and J’ Albion Front, Corentyne, was killed at a wedding house after an argument with another man. Police are still looking for a man who they believe can assist in solving that crime.
On February 4, 2016, Saitanya Kishundyal, 21, of Rose Hall, Corentyne, was closing the gate to his residence when he was confronted by a man armed with a firearm. A scuffle ensued during which he was shot in the abdomen. He dies a few days later in hospital. The murder is still listed as unsolved.
On February 8, 2016, two unmasked men, one armed with a cutlass and the other with a gun, walked into Jinlai Lai Chinese Restaurant at Number 57 Village, Corentyne and took a box containing a few packets of cigarettes and pencils before shooting dead Sue Di Wong. That murder is also listed as unsolved.
On February 21, 2016, a bandit was accidentally shot dead by his accomplice. Two men, armed with a handgun and a knife, had entered a fuel service centre at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice, and held up the three pump attendants when one robber discharged a round to scare the victims, but it struck his accomplice in the head. Police later identified the dead man as Jermaine Jerrick, 35, of Anns Grove, East Coast Demerara. The other bandit is still at large.
On February 24, 2016, a Kildonan villager, Richard Dundas, called “Matrix”, 53, was hit on the foot with a bottle after an argument with another man. He was treated at hospital for the injury but died three hours after. His assailant is now before the courts.
March 8, International Woman’s Day, saw Bindrawattie Sumwar, 39, also called “Sharda”, of Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, being hacked to death by her unemployed reputed husband after a heated argument. He then waited on the Police to arrive and arrest him.
On March 22, 2016, Khublall Gomes,78, was discovered covered in blood lying in a hammock at his Crabwood Creek home. His licensed firearm and money were missing. The farmer was living alone at the time. Police are still investigating.
Then, on April 10, just four hours before the end of the 100th day of the year, Gowchand Budhu, 58, was shot dead when two men entered his Lot 636 Topu Village, Corentyne home. His licensed firearm was found next to him when Police arrived. The homicide is still unsolved.
On November 1, the body of Fayez Narinedat, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, was discovered lying on the road with marks of violence. Five men are now before the courts for his murder.
Also recorded in the murders in Berbice last year was that of 18-year-old Dominic Bernard of England, whose body was discovered in a shallow grave about three miles into the backdam at Kildonan, Corentyne on January 8. Police were able to solve that murder and several persons are now before the courts.
Meanwhile, on December 28, a cosmetologist attached to the National Psychiatric Hospital, at Fort Canje, Lonnette Nicholson-Prince was stabbed 15 times and died. Her prison warden estranged husband has since been charged.
The day after Prince’s death, the body of Mohan Ball was discovered in a trench at Hampshire. (Andrew Carmichael)