Double-header on today at Den Amstel

With logistical deficiencies last Sunday at the Den Amstel Community where the tournament was set to kick off, tonight the organizers has committed to kick off the 3rd Edition of the Stag\ WDFA | Derrick Josiah Knockout Football tournament today with weather permitting.
The Tournament which will see the top eight clubs in the West Demerara Football Association participating.
The opening fixture Den Amstel FC will be home to Stewartville FC while the feature match will see FC Eagles facing Young Achievers FC; first match kicks-off at 18:00 hrs.
FC Eagles coach Kerron Schmidt in a previous interview with Guyana Times Sport highlighted that his team will be looking for a win against Young Achievers Fc since his side is prepared and focus towards their objective.
However, this is not being accepted by Adio Wright the coach of Young Achievers FC indicated that it will be a really good match to witness.
FC Eagles has a great young group of players who has come through the ranks in senior football in the WDFA and has proven themselves not to be taken lightly.