Fisherman found hiding under bed with 2kg of cannabis
A fisherman was on Tuesday evening found hiding under a bed in a house at Gym Yard, Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown with two bags containing in excess of two kilograms of cannabis.
Based on reports received, Police acted on information received and went to the house, where they carried out a search, during which they found the 28-year-old fisherman hiding under the bed.
He was immediately arrested. The man is expected to make his court appearance later in the week.