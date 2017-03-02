Former Army Lt appointed new CH&PA CEO

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Lelon Saul has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).
Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has confirmed that Saul will replace Myrna Pitt, who stepped down as CEO of the Authority in June 2016.
Minister Bulkan told the Government Information Agency that Saul, who is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Guyana Defence Force, also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Saul was selected from a field of over 20 persons interviewed for the position.
The CH&PA has been operating without a CEO for a few months after Pitt resigned following a number of issues at the Agency.
Saul is expected to take-up his appointment within a day or two, in time for the implementation of key CH&PA 2017 housing project, including the delivery and construction of 758 housing units in the form of either town houses or duplexes in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), particularly targeting public sector employees, youths and low-income earners.