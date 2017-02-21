Man stoned to death at Lethem

Several persons were detained following the stoning to death of a man at Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Dead is 21-year-old Lee Antone, formerly of Kaicumby Village, Region Nine and of Bonfim, Brazil.
Reports are the now dead man and his brother were at a drinking spot in Lethem and after sometime they left for their home in Bonfim. However, as they were heading towards to the Takatu Bridge, the duo was attacked by several men who threw pieces of stones at them.
The now dead man reportedly sustained severe injuries to his face and started to bleed profusely. It is believed that he might have bled to death since his brother who was highly intoxicated was unable to get him to the hospital on time.
The two men were picked up by passersby and taken to the Lethem Hospital where Antone was pronounced dead on arrival and his injured brother was admitted.
Commander of F Division (Interior locations), Rabindranauth Budram, told Guyana Times several persons were questioned for the incident as Police continue their investigations.
He noted that once the suspects are identified, the Police will institute charges.