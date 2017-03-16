MPI to take stance on destruction of hinterland roads

The Government of Guyana, through the Public Infrastructure Ministry (MPI) has taken a firm stance against mining and mining-related operators who cause significant deterioration to roads in the hinterland regions.
This move by the Ministry comes in light of concerns raised over the misuse of hinterland roads, which is in contravention of the Road Users’ Agreement. As a result, the Ministry will be taking a firm stance against defaulters.
According to the Public Infrastructure Ministry, significant sums of monies were
expended in the hinterland regions last year for the rehabilitation of roadways. In fact, some $54.5 million was spent in 2016 to repair the Puruni-Itaballi corridor. This corridor is still under maintenance. Furthermore, in 2017, $100 million was allocated to improve the Puruni-Pappishou corridor.
These corridors would have been targeted for rehabilitation with the intent of improving comfort and safety, particularly for those living and working in the hinterland regions. Gold and diamond miners were also specifically taken into consideration due to their significant contributions to Guyana’s economy and the development of our country.
However, the Ministry’s efforts are being counteracted by operators of private mining or mining-related businesses who choose to use overladen trucks on the roads and engage in other forms of misuse. As a result, the lifespans of these roadways have been significantly reduced, thus compromising the safety standards initially set.
It must also be noted that the misuse of these roads are in contravention of the Road Users’ Agreement with the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), the Public Infrastructure Ministry, and the Natural Resources Ministry.
While the agreement notes that the Government of Guyana will use its best efforts to keep the road maintained in good condition at all times, road users must play their part by adhering to stipulations such as the prohibition of vehicles weighing more than 60 tons crossing Itaballi-Puruni bridges. Additionally, the agreement notes that users shall be liable to Government for any damage to Government’s property caused by the negligent use of the roadways by their employees and/or their agents.
It must therefore be emphasised that efforts will be taken to reduce the incidences of misuse. The Public Infrastructure Ministry further urges operators to be cognisant of the negative impacts they are causing and adhere to stipulations outlined in the Road Users’ Agreement.