President says Budget 2017 “rounded”

Despite mounting criticisms on certain measures adopted by the coalition Government in its 2017 Budget, President David Granger is of the view that the financial plan for the coming year is well rounded and is a step closer for his administration to achieve its objectives, one of which is to provide a ‘good life’ for all Guyanese.
During the taping of this week’s televised programme – The Public Interest – the Head of State posited that the Budget is a courageous fiscal plan that will bring change and move the country forward. He noted that cognizant of the resources available, Government proposed a plan that will be a vehicle to achieve its objectives.
“I believe Guyana has to be prepared for change and this budget is a budget that is going to bring about change. For that reason, I think the population should look critically at the whole budget, not just bits and pieces, and ask if this is a vehicle that can move the country forward to that good life, that better life we promised and I think it is,” he asserted.
According to the Guyanese Leader, the 2017 financial plan covers the various sectors and also provides for the various needs of citizens in the coming year. He noted that it caters for economic change, social protection and even greater security with regards to citizens being able to live in peace and safety from criminal attacks.
“In general, it promises Guyanese that we will move the country forward towards a ‘Green State’. It will introduce certain regulatory changes which will make businesses and individuals more compliant with the law; it will be able to develop the infrastructure of our country and it will improve the social services which are delivered to the public in terms of education, health and social protection. So I think it’s a rounded budget,” the President stressed.
Anxiety over VAT
While the coalition administration is generally upbeat about the 2017 Budget Estimates and is vigorously defending the fiscal plan currently in the National Assembly during the debates, there continues to be anxiety among citizens over the highly controversial Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on utility services such as water and electricity.
Commenting on this, President Granger explained that the purpose of taxation is to generate revenues to run the country and provide key services for the population. However, he pointed out that the imposition of VAT on these services is a means not just to earn revenue but also to curtail wastage of key resources.