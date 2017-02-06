Retired pilot hospitalised after Mandela Ave collision

A retired pilot was injured following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the junction of Princess Street and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, on Sunday afternoon.
According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist David Cameron, was heading south
on Mandela Avenue on motorcycle, CF 4831, when a speeding car turning out of Princess Street collided with him. Upon impact, Cameron was thrown off the motorcycle and onto the road. The motorcycle was severely damaged and broken in two.
The driver of the car was allegedly drunk and had been removed from the scene by the time reporters of this newspaper had arrived.
Cameron was treated for a broken leg and fractured neck. An unidentified passenger of the speeding car sustained injuries to his head and was awaiting medical attention.
David Cameron is a retired pilot formerly attached to The Correia Group of Companies.
Police were on the scene has launched an investigation into the accident.