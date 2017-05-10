Row over ‘drugs’ leads to shooting, chopping

… 2 hospitalised
Two men are currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital receiving treatment for injuries inflicted by each other on Monday at the East La Penitence Bridge, Georgetown.
According to Police reports, 23-year-old Colin Daly, of Lot 23 East La Penitence, and 22-year-old Reon Jonas, of Phase One, Mandela Avenue, West Ruimveldt, had an exchange of words reportedly over “drugs”.
During the confrontation, Daly allegedly dealt Jonas several chops to his back and right hand. In retaliation, Jonas whipped out a handgun and discharged a round at Daly, hitting him in the right arm. Both men were taken to the Hospital, where they were admitted under Police guard. Their conditions have been listed as stable.