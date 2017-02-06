Several injured in WBD smash-up

A number of persons were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Sunday afternoon following an accident at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Angela Reed, her mother and her two children were travelling in Toyota Rav 4
PKK 6389 when it collided with minibus BTT 9621, which was carrying several passengers.
Guyana Times understands that around 12:15h, Reed, who was the driver of the Rav 4, was transporting her children and mother from church.
According to information, the minibus was travelling from Parika and attempted to overtake a line of vehicles, but the bus collided with the car as it was about to turn onto the Parfaite Harmonie main road.
Reed’s mother, Nazeema Alli, who sustained serious head injuries, spoke with this publication and related what happened.
According to the woman, she was in the front seat of the car while her two grandchildren were in the back.
She said that they were unaware of the approaching vehicle up to the point of
impact. “We are coming from Livingworth and we were about to turn unto the road when all of a sudden, the bus came from the back and hit the back of our vehicle and we skid a far distance away.”
She further explained that her daughter was disoriented after she hit her head, and fought to regain control of the vehicle.
The minibus toppled twice before ending up in a nearby trench. A crowd gathered and public-spirited persons rendered assistance. Those injured, which included
children were quickly rushed to the hospital.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the group in the minibus were all headed to the creek and were said to have been consuming alcohol.
Up to press time, the injured were still at the hospital receiving treatment. The Police have launched an investigation into the accident, and charges are expected to be laid against the driver of the minibus.