Woman perishes in fire at Enterprise, ECD

Police, in a statement, have said that 56-year-old domestic worker Amilia Sookdeo perished in a fire of unknown origin which completely razed her 16’ X 10’ dwelling house at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara at about 16:00h on Sunday.
This victim is said to have had domestic problems.
50-year-old Terrence Prescott, a cane harvester of Enterprise Gardens Reserve, ECD, has allegedly described his wife – the victim — as having been an alcoholic.
He said she had, since last Sunday, left the house, as was her usual habit.
He alleges that he had locked the house at about 13:30h and had gone into the backlands to pick green mangoes; and while there, he received a call that his house was on fire.
He said he immediately rushed home, only to find that the house, which had no
electricity, had been completely burnt. Ranks of the Guyana Fire Service had responded to the call and had gone into action.
A charred body suspected to be that of his wife, Amilia Sookdeo, was discovered among the ashes, and is presently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.
Investigations are in progress.