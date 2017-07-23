Drunken teen injured in Diamond accident

A teenager is nursing serious injuries he sustained after losing control of the car he was driving at about 04:30h on Saturday and ending up in a trench along the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Conclusively proven to be under the influence, the teenager was reportedly heading to his Land of Canaan, EBD home after partying with friends in Georgetown.
It is surmised that he had fallen asleep while driving, and slammed into the curb in the middle of the roadway. Upon impact, motorcar PVV 2702 toppled several times before coming to a halt in a nearby trench.
Public-spirited citizens who had witnessed the accident immediately pulled him from the wrecked vehicle and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, from where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.
His condition is regarded as stable. Hospital officials, while confirming that his injuries are not life threatening, note that he sustained lacerations to his body and a concussion to the head.
The breathalyser test Police conducted on the teenager proved he had consumed more than the legal limit of alcohol.
The Police have so far taken a statement from the teenager as they continue investigating the accident.