ECD man shot, robbed by lone gunman in Sophia

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident is now being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was attacked and robbed by an armed gunman on Thursday.
Based on reports, Gavin Ramlall, 22, of Chateau Margot, ECD, was in the vicinity of C Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, at about 16:15h when he was approached by a lone gunman who demanded that he hand over his personal belongings and money he had in his possession.
Ramlall reportedly put up a fight but in retaliation, the gunman discharged a round hitting him to one of his legs. The bandit then relieved the man of an undisclosed sum of money, mobile phone and the keys to his car.
Upon hearing gunshots residents in the area rushed to the man’s assistance; he was taken to the hospital where he was admitted.
The police have launched an investigation into the matter. No one has been arrested.